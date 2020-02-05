Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: A look at his achievements
Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is celebrating his 35th birthday.
The Juventus forward is regarded as one of the greatest of all time.
He has achieved aplenty in his career and even at this age he is going strongly.
An unstoppable force, Ronaldo is highly respectable for his sheer dedication and hard work.
Here we wish him a Happy Birthday.
Career
A look at Ronaldo's celebrated career
Ronaldo has scored 623 career club goals in 833 matches.
In a glittering career, Ronaldo has played for four clubs.
He played 31 games for Sporting and amassed five goals at the start.
He went to Manchester United and played 292 games, besides scoring 118 goals.
Ronaldo registered 450 goals in 438 games for Real Madrid.
For Juventus, he has 50 in 70 games.
Honors
Ronaldo has won 27 career club honors and numerous awards
Ronaldo has won 27 career titles in club level.
Notably, he has won five UEFA Champions League honors.
Ronaldo has won league titles in England, Spain and Italy.
He has won the Ballon d'Or five times.
Other notable awards include: FIFA World Player of the Year (2008), FIFA Puskas Award (2009) and best players awards in Serie A, Premier League and La Liga.
Information
Ronaldo has achieved success aplenty with Portugal
Ronaldo has been a real hero for Portugal. He has 99 goals under his belt at the international level. He has achieved this mark in just 164 games. Ronaldo has won the UEFA Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League titles with Portugal.
Records
Ronaldo could script these records this season
Ronaldo has scored 19 goals so far this season in Serie A.
If he manages be the highest goal-scorer, he would be the first player to achieve this in England, Spain, and Italy.
Ronaldo has the joint-highest record for most UCL hat-tricks (8).
Another one will see him surpass Messi.
He can win his sixth UCL title this season and equal Francisco Gento's tally.
