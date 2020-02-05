1st ODI, New Zealand beat India: List of records broken
The Indian cricket team lost against New Zealand in the first ODI on Wednesday.
In this high-scoring affair, New Zealand scripted a perfect run-chase.
India managed 347/4 in 50 overs, with Shreyas Iyer scoring a century.
In reply, New Zealand threatened and held on to beat the visitors.
Ross Taylor and Tom Latham were superb.
Here are the records broken.
1st ODI
How did the match pan out?
The Indian openers added 50 runs for the first wicket, however, both fell in quick succession.
Post that, skipper Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer added a 102-run stand for the third wicket.
Iyer brought up his ton and added 146 runs alongside KL Rahul (86).
In reply, Kiwis responded well.
Henry Nicholls (78), Taylor and Latham were the chief architects.
Feats
Shaw-Agarwal join elite list, Kohli surpasses Dada
Prtihvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal became only the fourth opening pair for India to have made their debut in the same ODI.
Kohli amassed his 58th career ODI half-century.
He equaled the likes of Mohammad Azharuddin and Michael Clarke (58 fifties each).
Kohli also went past Sourav Ganguly (5,082) in terms of most runs as ODI skipper (5,123).
MS Dhoni (6,641) holds the record.
Indian batsmen
Iyer slams maiden ODI ton, Kohli scripts an unwanted record
Iyer became the fourth number four Indian batsman to score a ton since 2015.
Iyer slammed his maiden career ODI century (103).
This was the second instance when India saw two hundred-plus stands in the same ODI in NZ.
Kohli has now been dismissed by a leg-spinner three times out of his last four ODI innings.
Information
Rahul smashes seventh career ODI fifty
KL Rahul (88*) slammed his seventh career ODI fifty. He raced to 1,123 career ODI runs. The in-form Rahul amassed his fourth score of fifty-plus in his last seven ODI innings. His scores read: 6, 102, 77, 47, 80, 19 and 88*.
Taylor records
Taylor smashes a host of records
Taylor brought up his 21st career ODI century.
He equaled former South Africa stalwart Herschelle Gibbs with this feat.
Taylor shared a 138-run stand for the fourth wicket alongside skipper Latham.
This was the fifth-highest partnership for the fourth wicket for New Zealand against India.
Taylor is now the highest Kiwi run-scorer in ODIs against India.
He amassed his seventh ODI century against India.
Information
Several milestones achieved in this match
Latham brought up his 16th career ODI fifty. Meanwhile, Nicholls amassed his 10th. India amassed their fourth-highest ODI total against NZ. Meanwhile, NZ registered their highest ODI score against India. Team India conceded 20-plus wides in an ODI match for the first time since 2007.
Taylor impresses at number four
Most 100s batting at No. 4 position in ODIs:— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 5, 2020
19 - Ross Taylor
15 - AB de Villiers
10 - Aravinda de Silva
9 - Mahela Jayawardene#NZvInd