Lionel Messi hits back at Eric Abidal following jibe
Sports
Barcelona GOAT and captain Lionel Messi has hit back at club director Eric Abidal following the latter's jibe at the players.
Abidal had criticized the players for being careless and held them responsible for the sacking of former coach Ernesto Valverde.
Abidal had questioned the club's decision to sack Valverde, despite Barca being at top of La Liga table.
Here's more to this.
Careless
Abidal blamed players for not working hard under Valverde
Abidal had said that some players were not satisfied with Valverde's training tactics, while some also refused to work hard under him.
"The relationship between the coach and the dressing room has always been good but there are things as an ex-player that I could smell. I told the club what I thought and we reached a decision (on Valverde)," Abidal had said.
Responsibility
Messi urges sports department to take decisions responsibly
Highlighting the issue, Messi hit back, stating that the people in the management should do their job properly and take decisions responsibly.
"The players (are responsible) for what happens on the pitch and we are the first to admit. The heads of the sports department have to take their responsibilities too and above all own the decisions they make," he wrote on Instagram.
Quote
Messi demands names when being talked about some players
"Finally, I think that when you talk about players, you have to give names because if not, it makes everyone dirty and gives air to things that are said which are not true," added Messi.
Valverde sacked
Valverde sacked under controversial circumstances
It was last month when Valverde was sacked by Barca after the club had lost their Spanish Super Cup semis tie to Atletico Madrid.
Although they were at the top of La Liga, Valverde was already under fire since the start of the season, as the club struggled and managed to win just a couple in the opening six games of the season.
Do you know?
Barca off to good start under Quique Setién
After Valverde's sacking, Quique Setién took up the role at the club. So far, they have played five games under him, managing to win four and losing one. Setién's only loss with the club has come against Valencia, against whom they lost 0-2.