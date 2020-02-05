India
Cheshta Balasubramanium

Cheshta Balasubramanium

Asked on 5 February, 2020

When did Mushfiqur Rahim make his international debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Rahim made his international debut in May 2004, in a Test against England.

Chirag Pawar

Chirag Pawar

Asked on 5 February, 2020

How many Test centuries has Rahim scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Rahim has scored six Test centuries so far.

Trishla Bhatnagar

Trishla Bhatnagar

Asked on 5 February, 2020

Has Rahim ever played in the IPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

No, Rahim has never played in the IPL.

Cheshta Vyas

Cheshta Vyas

Asked on 5 February, 2020

Which BPL team does Rahim play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Rahim plays for Khulna Tigers in the BPL.

