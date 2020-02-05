05 Feb 2020
Mushfiqur Rahim to become Bangladesh's highest-paid cricketer: Details here
Sports
Veteran wicket-keeper batsman, Mushfiqur Rahim, is in line to become the highest-paid cricketer for Bangladesh.
Following a new pay structure, designed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the national contracted cricketers would be paid based on the points they have earned in the past three years.
BCB has already introduced two separate, white-ball and red-ball, contracts for Bangladesh's national contracted cricketers from 2020.
Point system
How does the point system work?
As for how the point system works, according to Cricbuzz, a player earned eight points for a Test in 2017, which was increased to 10 from 2018-19.
Similarly, a player earned three to four points for playing a limited-overs tie in 2017, while it was increased to four or five from 2018-19.
Most points
Rahim has collected the most points in past three years
According to a complete analysis by the BCB, Rahim has collected the most points during this phase.
While he has collected 574 points in Tests, he also claimed 1,172 in the limited-overs.
Next to him was veteran Tamim Iqbal, with 472 in Tests and 1,087 in limited-overs, followed by Mahmudullah, who claimed 410 and 1,049 points, respectively.
Do you know?
Mushfiqur to earn the most following revised pay structure
Following the revised pay structure, Rahim would earn the most, TK 6,20,000 per month. Meanwhile, Iqbal and Mahmudullah TK 6,00,000 per month. During the last pay structure, the trio used to earn TK 4,00,00 per month.
Other players
How much would other players earn?
As far as the earning of other players are concerned, the likes of Mominul Haque, Liton Kumar Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, and Rubel Hossain would be earning TK 3,00,000.
While Taijul Islam and Mustafizur Rahman are to earn TK 2,50,000, Imrul Kayes would earn TK 2,00,000 and Mohammad Mithun would earn TK 1,75,000.
Information
BCB increases match fees for Tests and limited-overs
Meanwhile, the BCB has also increased the match fees for Test cricket. As per the new pay structure, a player would receive TK 3.5 Lakh to 6 lakh for Tests. This has been done in order for players to take Test cricket seriously.