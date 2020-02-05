Management shouldn't remove Rahul from top order, feels Gambhir
Indian batsman KL Rahul extended his purple patch with yet another blistering innings, this time in the 50-over format.
Batting at number 4, the right-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 88 off 64 balls in the first ODI against New Zealand.
However, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir feels Rahul's position in the batting line-up shouldn't be tinkered with.
Here's what he said.
Quote
'I am not sure if it is a great idea'
"I am not sure if it is a great idea to remove Rahul from the top of the order. If anything India could have gone with Rahul-Agarwal combination and have Rishabh Pant keep wickets," Gambhir wrote in his column for The Times of India.
A valuable asset
Rahul's all-round effort has stolen the limelight
After replacing the out-of-form Rishabh Pant in the squad, the Karnataka batsman has not looked back.
Besides playing as a floater in the XI, he is faring well behind the stumps.
He was adjudged the Player of the recently concluded T20I series for having scored 224 runs in 5 innings at 56.
He took three catches and also affected a stumping.
Lack of clarity
Rahul's position has been an area of concern
The team management has been in a spot of bother ever since KL Rahul started scoring runs.
From giving him the full time wicket-keeping role to accommodating him in the batting order, the management is yet to set the equilibrium.
Now with the introduction of Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal in the ODI series, Rahul has been pushed in the middle order yet again.
Rahul, the wicket-keeper in ODIs
Not sure if he should keep in the ODIs: Gambhir
Ahead of the New Zealand tour, Indian skipper Virat Kohli reiterated that the team will persist with Rahul for the wicket-keeping role.
Besides, Gambhir opines India should go with a regular wicket-keeper.
"He has done some good work behind the stumps. But I am not sure he should be expected to keep in the 50-over format," he said.