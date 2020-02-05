New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI: Here're the key takeaways
Sports
The Indian cricket team lost against New Zealand in the first ODI on Wednesday.
In this high-scoring affair, New Zealand scripted a perfect run-chase.
India managed 347/4 in 50 overs, with Shreyas Iyer scoring a century.
In reply, New Zealand saw veteran Ross Taylor amass an unbeaten match-winning knock.
Here are the the key takeaways from the first ODI.
Match report
How did the first ODI pan out?
The Indian openers added 50 runs for the first wicket, however, both fell in quick succession.
Post that, skipper Virat Kohli and Iyer added a 102-run stand for the third wicket.
Iyer brought up his ton and added 146 runs alongside KL Rahul(86).
In reply, Kiwis won the match by four wickets.
Henry Nicholls (78), Taylor (109*) and Latham (69) were the chief architects.
Indian bowlers
Indian bowlers have a poor day on the field
Indian bowlers were all over the place today and that did not help the cause.
A total of 24 wides were bowled, besides a no-ball.
Leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah had an off day and accounted for more than half of the wide balls.
Shardul Thakur was targeted and he didn't offer much substance.
Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav highlighted why he doesn't get the backing.
Taylor and Latham
Taylor and Latham show how experience proves crucial
New Zealand got the desired start and Nicholls was outstanding at the top.
However, the credit of this win goes to the veteran Taylor and stand-in skipper Latham.
Their 138-run stand was the highlight of this match.
Taylor played with a plan and the manner in which he attacked was laudable.
Latham showed NZ need cool heads when getting into tight situations.
Rahul
Unstoppable KL Rahul provides balance at number five
Looking at KL Rahul, one gets the understanding that he can bat in the middle order and gives the team a certain sense of composure and balance.
This was Rahul's second outing in ODIs at number five in recent times.
And he came out with flying colors.
After a sparkling 80 against Australia, Rahul smashed 88* today.
He is enjoying himself in the middle.