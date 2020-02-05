India fined 80% of match fee for slow over-rate
Team India has been found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during the first ODI against New Zealand at Hamilton.
The players were docked 80% of their match fee as India lost the match by four wickets, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead.
Here's more on the story.
Article 2.22
India couldn't adhere to the guidelines
As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
Besides, India fell short of fours overs for the requirement at Hamilton, thereby being fined four times.
Chris Broad imposed the sanction
Kohli pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction
Match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanction after on-field umpires Shaun Haig and Langton Rusere, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Chris Brown reported the matter.
"Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," an ICC release said.
Successive violations
India were earlier fined 40% of fee in fifth T20
This was India's third consecutive violation, owing to slow-over rate in a span of five days.
After losing match fees in the fourth and fifth T20I respectively, the Virat Kohli-led led side were found well short of the time allowance, this time around.
Interestingly, India had not received any such violation under Kohli before this tour.
As it panned out!
India lose first ODI by four wickets
Despite racking up a mammoth 347 in the first innings, the Men in Blue failed to defend the total with Ross Taylor hogging the limelight.
His unbeaten 109 off 84 balls powered the Black Caps to victory in the 49th over.
With New Zealand gaining an early lead, India will have to bounce back at Auckland in order to set up the series decider.