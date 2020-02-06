#GamingBytes: PUBG Mobile's weapon grips explained in detail
To be able to win that ever-elusive Chicken Dinner, you need to have a solid strategy in place.
There are 99 other players just like you, so you have to bring your A-game to every game.
This can only be done if you understand the intricacies of PUBG Mobile, especially the game's weapons.
Read on to know all about PUBG Mobile's various weapon grips.
Need for Grips
But first, what is the purpose of grips?
The Half Grip, Thumb Grip, etc. are the weapon attachments that help improve a gun's recoil and stability.
Not every grip is suitable for every weapon and each grip has its own value.
Some help in reducing weapon recoil, others help in aiming, and some increase the accuracy of the gun.
It's important to understand the function of all grips to use them best.
Half Grip
The most versatile grip in the game
The half grip can be equipped on UMP9, AUG A3, and the Vector and helps in reducing weapon recoil.
It solves the basic problem of not being able to aim well. If used with a 2X or 3X scope for short to mid-range shooting, this grip can do great damage.
Because it negatively affects weapon steadiness, it's not recommended for long-range warfare.
Thumb Grip
A grip to reduce your scope-in time
The thumb grip can be attached to most weapons but works the best if you have a scope attached.
It reduces the scope-in time, helps with weapon recoil (although not that much), and increases weapon steadiness.
The thumb grip is good for long range shooting because it greatly improves your gun's Aim Down Sight.
This one works best with M416, SCAR-L, and QBZ.
Vertical Foregrip
For the gamers who love long-distance warfare
The vertical foregrip, as the name might suggest, is all about helping a player with vertical recoil, reducing it by 15% and recoil pattern by 20%.
It is probably the best choice for long-distance shooting and is the only grip that can be attached to the Thompson SMG.
Because it doesn't do much to lessen horizontal recoil, it can be of limited use.
Angled Foregrip
Get this one if you are a 'sprayer'
Don't like the patient game? Are you all about rushing in and decimating your opponents? If yes, the angled foregrip is your best choice.
This grip greatly helps in reducing the horizontal recoil of SMGs and ARs and betters your weapon's spray.
It negatively affects weapons steadiness and therefore isn't preferred by long-distance gamers.
The angled foregrip works best with G36C, UMP9, and M416.
Light Grip
Best for taking single shots
If used carefully and on single-tap, any gun can do sniper-like damage, provided you are using the right scope and the right grip.
In this case, the right grip would be the light grip.
This one is all about stability and can work absolute wonders with already stable guns like the UMP9 and Vector.
The only problem? It doesn't do much for weapon recoil.