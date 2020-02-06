#ChampionsInBlue: Team India's domination in the ICC Under-19 World Cup
Sports
The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 has seen the Indian cricket team ruling the roost.
Team India beat Pakistan in the semi-finals and will look to defend the title.
The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi and Kartik Tyagi have been exceptional.
We analyze how India have asserted their dominance in the tournament over the years.
History
How did the journey commence for Team India?
It all started a couple of decades ago with skipper Mohammad Kaif leading Team India to victory against hosts Sri Lanka in the final.
Yuvraj Singh was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his 203 runs and 12 scalps.
The duo then went on to don the national jersey and also scripted history two years later at Lord's with a miraculous partnership.
Evolution of talent
The beginning of an era
Following the impact of Yuvraj and Kaif, a wave of talent emanated which embossed India's future stars.
The incumbent Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan in 2004 scored a record 505 runs in the tournament, but still couldn't guide India into the finals.
Perhaps Virat Kohli could be touted as the tournament's best by-product as India lifted the title under him in 2008.
Baton
The transition of India's next-gen stars
India became champions again in the 2012 edition, this time under Unmukt Chand.
Although the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant starred in the next two editions, India couldn't come out triumphant.
Finally, Rahul Dravid's impact reflected on the Prithvi Shaw-led side which defeated Australia in their own backyard to clinch the trophy in 2018.
Another title?
U-19 WC 2020: India will be eyeing the coveted trophy
Life comes full circle in South Africa as the inaugural edition of the tournament was also held in the African nation.
Having lifted the prestigious ICC trophy on four occasions, India will be raring to own the title a record fifth time, this time around.
Priyam Garg & Co. will bank on the Indian pace battery and the batting of Jaiswal.