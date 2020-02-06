#ChampionsInBlue: This is what Ian Bishop fees about Ravi Bishnoi
The Indian U-19 cricket team has been playing some brilliant stuff out on the field in the ongoing Cricket World Cup.
India have reached the finale of the ICC U-19 World Cup and will face either New Zealand or Bangladesh.
Several Indian players have performed consistently.
One of them is Ravi Bishnoi.
Former West Indian cricketer Ian Bishop praised the leg-spinner.
Here's more.
Bishnoi's tally
Bishnoi has claimed 13 wickets in five matches
Bishnoi has been highly effective with his spin-bowling in the ongoing tournament.
With 13 wickets in five matches, Bishnoi is India's highest wicket-taker so far.
He has been going about his business of claiming crucial scalps time and time again.
This helped India reach their third consecutive final in the U-19 World Cup.
The Priyam Garg-led side hasn't lost a single match.
Praise
This kid is a wizard, says Bishop on Bishnoi
Bishnoi, who gave India their second breakthrough by dismissing left-hander Fahad Munir, earned the praise from Bishop when he dismissed Pakistan U-19 skipper Rohail Nazir.
"This kid is a wizard," said Bishop during commentary when Bishnoi beat Nazir with a googly in his first ball.
Nazir was batting well and led a recovery charge for Pakistan (62).
However, Bishnoi trumped him.
Information
Bishnoi was superb against Pakistan
India decimated Pakistan in the semis and Bishnoi was terrific once again after claiming 2/46. This saw former West Indies fast bowler-turned commentator Ian Bishop terming him a 'wizard' during the crucial encounter.
IND vs PAK
India were all over Pakistan in the semis
India beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in semi-final 1.
The Indian bowlers claimed regular wickets and Pakistan didn't manage to get a move on.
The likes of Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi and Bishnoi were amongst the wickets.
Pakistan managed just 172 after Indian bowlers wrecked havoc.
In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal's sparkling unbeaten century helped India chase down the target in style.