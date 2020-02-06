South Africa look to seal ODI series against England
Hosts South Africa would take on visitors England in the second ODI at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban on Friday.
The visitors, who are coming off a series-winning performance in the Tests, succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat in the opening ODI.
As England look to stay alive in the series, Proteas would like to seal it here.
Here is the match preview.
1st ODI
How did the first ODI pan out?
Put into bat, England posted a modest total of 258/8, courtesy Joe Denly's 87, while Tabraiz Shamsi claimed 3/38.
In reply, Proteas were off to a dominating start, as opener Quinton de Kock played the match-winning knock of an unbeaten 107.
It was followed by a 173-run stand for the second wicket between de Kock and Temba Bavuma (98), which sealed it.
Proteas news
Proteas to move in with an unchanged XI
As of now, Proteas seem to be on the right track with the XI, in all departments, and there is hardly any need for them to make any changes ahead of Durban.
However, considering Lungi Ngidi's expensive spell in the opener, de Kock could contemplate bringing in JJ Smuts as an extra spin option for a possible turning pitch in Durban.
England news
England might need shuffling to stand a chance to survive
As for England, although they did fare with the bat, it was their bowlers who let them down.
The likes of Matthew Parkinson, Joe Denly and Tom Curran would be under the scanner.
While Curran might still make it to the XI, Parkinson could make way for Saqib Mahmood, whereas Denly could lead the way for Moeen Ali.
Predicted XI
Predicted XI for the 2nd ODI
South Africa: David Miller, JJ Smuts, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla.
England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Jordan, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Joe Root, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Sam Curran, Tom Banton.
Match details
When, where and how to watch?
Match: South Africa vs England, 2nd ODI
Venue: Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban
Time: 4:30 PM IST
Where to watch (TV): Sony ESPN (also available in HD).
Where to watch (Online): Sony LIV