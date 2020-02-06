India
Ask NewsBytes
Abhinav Pawar

Abhinav Pawar

Asked on 6 February, 2020

How many goal has Neymar scored for Barcelona?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Neymar has scored 105 goals in 186 matches for Barca.

Rakesh Bose

Rakesh Bose

Asked on 6 February, 2020

How many goal has Neymar scored for PSG?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Neymar has scored 66 goals in 76 matches for Barca.

Shreya Jaiteley

Shreya Jaiteley

Asked on 6 February, 2020

Which was Neymar's first senior club?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Neymar began his senior club career with Santos.

Pari Sharma

Pari Sharma

Asked on 6 February, 2020

Which was Neymar's first-ever club?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Neymar began his youth career with Portuguesa Santista.

