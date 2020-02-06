06 Feb 2020
Neymar can still move back to Barcelona, confirms Eric Abidal
Sports
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar has been long subjected to a move back to his former club, Barcelona.
However, the move has seemingly fallen out for some reason whatsoever.
Although PSG are reluctant to sell him, he is sure to cost huge bucks.
While the big payout is a factor for Barcelona, club's sporting director, Eric Abidal, has confirmed that it could still happen.
Why move back?
Why has Neymar been linked to a move back?
It was in August 2017 when Neymar made a world record move of €222 million to PSG from Barcelona.
However, he struggled in the opening two seasons, while he mostly remained injury-prone, which hampered club's chances in the UEFA Champions League.
Also, he was pressed with charges of rape in the French capital, as he outwardly had lost interest in playing for the club.
Valuable
Neymar could still be valuable for Barca, feels Abidal
Speaking on the club's chances of signing Neymar again, Abidal said that a lot of factors need to be looked upon before doing it.
"But, having talented players like Lautaro, Neymar or others would always be good for the club. I don't see it as impossible. We will try to work for that," he said, reports El Mundo Deportivo.
Quote
The decision is always that of the player: Abidal
"The decision is always that of the player. If we can do that signing it would be good, but we're always thinking that Barca has the philosophy of seeing what happens in the B team and youth teams," Abidal further added.
Return price
Neymar would cost €170 for Barca
Meanwhile, as per reports, there is a clause in Neymar's contract at PSG.
The clause states that if needed, the Brazilian could once again leave for Barca at the end of the season for €170 million.
"It gives you a price, but the price would be the same for all clubs, not just Barca," Abidal concluded.
Current form
Neymar is having a decent season at PSG
Although Neymar's form was subjective in 2018-19, he has done fairly well this season.
So far, in 18 matches across competitions, he has scored 15 goals, as the club continues to stay atop the Ligue 1 table.
However, as he is injury prone, one more injury could once again hamper the club's UCL chances, prompting them to sell him back to Barca.
Replacing Messi
Neymar could replace a seemingly outgoing Lionel Messi
Meanwhile, there are reports that long-time Barca captain, Lionel Messi, could be on his way out at the end of the season, apparently having a fallout with the club hierarchies.
Thus, this could be another possible reason as to why Barca are refusing to give up on Neymar yet, as he could replace him at the club.
Furthermore, Manchester City are possibly eyeing Messi.