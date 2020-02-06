Football: Big money signings who have flopped in 2019-20 season
The summer of 2019 season saw some mega deals getting done in European club football.
Clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus, Atletico and Tottenham were some of the big guns who splashed money.
However, things haven't gone as per plans as the season progressed.
Here we look at the big money signings who have flopped in 2019-20 season.
Lozano
Hirving Lozano hasn't scaled the heights at Napoli
Mexico international Hirving Lozano joined Italian side Napoli from PSV Eindhoven Napoli in the summer.
The deal was worth $46.5 million including add-ons.
He became Napoli's most expensive signing.
After scoring 19 and 21 goals for PSV in the previous two seasons, the versatile winger hasn't been nowhere near to his form this term.
He has scored just thrice in 19 matches at Napoli.
Matthijs De Ligt
Matthijs De Ligt has been a flop at Juventus
Matthijs De Ligt was expected to take Serie A by storm after sealing a £67.5 million transfer from Ajax.
The Dutch defender was unstoppable at Ajax and was touted to be the next big superstar.
However, things haven't gone as planned for him in Serie A.
He has featured in just 22 games across competitions and was benched on numerous occasions.
Joelinton
Joelinton hasn't lived up to expectations at Newcastle United
Joelinton was expected to shoulder the responsibility of leading the attack for Newcastle United.
He arrived from Hoffenheim at a £40 million price tag.
The player hasn't been able to cause much damage on opposition teams in the Premier League.
With just three goals from 29 appearances across competitions, Joelinton hasn't brought any smiles on the faces of Newcastle supporters.
Luka Jovic
Luka Jovic has been a major disappointment
Real Madrid splashed the cash on Benfica forward Luka Jovic in the summer.
The player cost Real a whopping £52.4 million.
He was a revelation at Frankfurt while being on loan last season. He scored 27 goals in 48 matches in 2018-19.
However, he has found the net on just one occasion in 21 games this season.
Karim Benzema has been the preferred option.