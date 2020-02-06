Will Tokyo Olympics be abandoned following the threat of coronavirus?
The upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo has been hyped to put up the best sporting spectacle on the planet.
However, there is a danger lurking upon the competition, as the outbreak of coronavirus in the country has jeopardized the chances of hosting the global sporting event.
As a result, it could also be abandoned this term.
Here is more on this.
CEO's take
CEO worried, mayor to do everything to keep athletes safe
Speaking on the issue, Tokyo Olympic CEO, Toshiro Muto, said that while he was extremely worried regarding the situation, he wished that the virus is eradicated very soon.
"We will do our everything we can to protect the athletes to allow them to produce their best performances," said the mayor of the Athletes' Village, Saburo Kawabuchi,
Quote
Tokyo will continue to collaborate with all relevant organizations: IOC
"Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with all relevant organizations which would carefully monitor any incidence of infectious diseases and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary with all relevant organizations," said an International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesperson.
Countermeasures
IOC asserts of countermeasures being taken for the virus
Meanwhile, the IOC asserted that countermeasures would be taken at an utmost priority for the event and all of its participating athletes, as it is an important aspect to host the games, safe and sound.
"Preparations for Tokyo 2020 continue as planned and we look forward to returning for the next Project Review in February," the spokesperson further added.
Coronavirus
What is the coronavirus outbreak?
First detected in mid-December in China's Wuhan, the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) or "Wuhan Coronavirus" has infected over 28,000 people worldwide, with most cases witnessed in China.
The virus impacts a host's respiratory faculties causing flu-like symptoms and in severe cases, pneumonia, multiple organ failure, and even death.
The viral infection has killed 565 people: 563 in China and one in the Philippines.
Possibility
Tokyo still has more than five months to curb situation
The Tokyo Olympics is set to run from July 2 to August 9.
As of now, the organizers and host country has more than five months to go.
While we hope that the situation could be curbed by then, in case it intensifies, the IOC could take a call a month or two prior to the event.