England pacer Jofra Archer to miss IPL 2020: Details here
England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the upcoming Sri Lanka tour and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season.
The news has come in after scans revealed a stress fracture in his elbow.
Archer was troubled by problems with his right elbow during England's recently-concluded Test series against South Africa.
Here are further details.
Fracture
Archer suffers low-grade stress fracture
The right-arm pacer missed the second and third Tests against the Proteas and was ruled out of the fourth Ton match-day morning when he suffered pain in the joint during the warm-up.
That saw him returning to England or scans.
The ECB said on Thursday that Archer has suffered a low-grade stress fracture.
Confirmation
ECB confirms Archer will miss Lanka tour, IPL
"As a result of the injury, he has been ruled out of England's Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League 2020 season. He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against West Indies in a three-match Test series," the ECB said.
Archer IPL
Rajasthan Royals will miss Archer in IPL 2020
The IPL 2020 season is set to start end of March and Archer's unavailability will be a big miss.
He was superb for Rajasthan Royals in the previous two seasons.
In 2018, Archer claimed 15 scalps at 21.66.
Last season, he played 11 games and took 11 scalps at 26.45.
RR have depth in the ranks but will miss the services of Archer.