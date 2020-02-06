New Zealand-India 2nd ODI: Records that can be scripted
Sports
The Indian cricket team suffered a loss in the opening ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand on Tuesday.
Despite scoring 347/4, India saw the Kiwis chase down the target in style.
Now, it is a must-win scenario for Team India on Saturday.
Ahead of the second ODI, we look at the records that can be scripted.
ODI runs
Taylor can surpass Mark Waugh and Marvan Atapattu
Ross Taylor championed New Zealand's record-breaking chase in the first ODI with an unbeaten century.
The veteran Kiwi batsman, who has amassed 8,485 runs, needs 16 more to surpass former Aussie legend Mark Waugh in terms of career ODI runs (8,500).
He also needs 45 runs to get past former Sri Lankan ace Marvan Atapattu (8,529).
ODI feats
Guptill can surpass Viv Richards, Rahul can continue sublime run
Martin Guptill scored 6,658 career ODI runs at 42.13.
He needs 64 more to surpass former West Indian legend Vivian Richards (6,721) in terms of career ODI runs.
KL Rahul (1,123) needs 91 runs to surpass Harbhajan Singh's tally (1,213).
Rahul has four scores of fifty-plus in his last seven ODI innings.
He will be eyeing a fifth 50-plus score in the second ODI.
Information
Taylor can equal the likes of Ganguly and Dilshan
Taylor's ton on Tuesday saw him amassing his career 21st ODI century. Another century against India will see him equaling the likes of Sourav Ganguly and Tillakaratne Dilshan in terms of career ODI tons (22 each).
Information
After surpassing Dada, Kohli will target Azhar's tally
Virat Kohli, who scored 51 in the first ODI, surpassed Sourav Ganguly (5,104) in terms of most runs as captain in the 50-over format (5,123). He is now 117 runs away from surpassing Mohammad Azharuddin (5,239). This will help Kohli be sixth on the list.