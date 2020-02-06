Franchise owners skeptical over IPL All Stars game
Sports
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly might have announced an All Stars game ahead of the 2020 IPL edition, but the franchises seem resentful.
The owners feel the high voltage match wouldn't feature their brand in the best of interests.
Although the match which is scheduled on March 26 is organised for a charitable cause, owners are unsure about the risks involved.
Here's more.
Quote
Don't want our players to miss training: Franchise owners
"Commercially, we are not okay if players don't wear our jersey," a franchise owner told TOI. "Sharing a player a week before IPL doesn't make sense. He will have to miss out on team bonding exercises and travel that much more," another franchise owner said.
Ambiguity over IPL dates
The full IPL schedule is yet to be out
The dates of IPL 2020 has been announced informally, but the full schedule hasn't been finalised yet.
The ICC board meeting will begin in March with the presence of BCCI secretary Jay Shah who has been appointed India's CEC representative at the ICC.
"They'll have to take a re-look at the starting date of IPL once again," a source told TOI.
Apex Council meeting
All Stars game will be discussed in the meeting
BCCI's Apex Council meeting is set to take place in Ahmedabad on February 13.
The issues concerning the IPL, Asian Cricket Council (ACC), orders from ombudsman's office, All-Star game and tender for new franchises, will be discussed.
"If it's about the All Stars game, a tender will be brought out," a source said.
All Stars format
The two groups will include players from four teams
Ahead of the All Stars game, the two teams would be divided into North-East and South-West.
The North-East is likely to use players from Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.
As for South-West, it would involve Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Mumbai Indians.