Ask NewsBytes
Hansika Verma

Hansika Verma

Asked on 6 February, 2020

Which team has won the most ICC U-19 World Cups?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

India have won the most U-19 World Cups.

Hemant Balasubramanium

Hemant Balasubramanium

Asked on 6 February, 2020

When did India first win the ICC U-19 World Cup?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

India first won the U-19 World Cup in 2000.

Shreya Rangarajan

Shreya Rangarajan

Asked on 6 February, 2020

Who is India's current U-19 captain?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

India is currently led by Priyam Garg in U-19.

Surabhi Khan

Surabhi Khan

Asked on 6 February, 2020

Where is the current U-19 World Cup being played?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The current U-19 World Cup is being played in South Africa.

