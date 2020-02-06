06 Feb 2020
Why India have never hosted the ICC U-19 World Cup?
India are currently the defending champions of the ICC U-19 World Cup, having won the title on record four occasions.
However, on an interesting note, India have never hosted the tournament.
Out of the 13 editions held so far, New Zealand have hosted it on three occasions.
Meanwhile, the BCCI has clarified on the same.
Here is what the board said.
The reason
Lack of profitability not the reason behind it: Anirudh Chaudhry
Upon being questioned if lack of profitability was the reason, former BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry rubbished it and said that it depends on ICC.
"The BCCI has been spending crores on domestic cricket, which is a non-profitable venture. The U-19 World Cup not being held in India is more of an ICC matter than the BCCI being reluctant," he said, reports New Indian Express.
Quote
BCCI never expressed willingness to host the junior event: Chaudhry
"The ICC's Executive Board takes the call on the allocation of World Cups. The last time this was done was in 2014 when the cycle for 2015-2023 was announced. It appears that the BCCI never expressed willingness to host the junior event," he added.
Taking positives
Niranjan Shah defends India not hosting the tournament
Meanwhile, former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah too cleared that lack of profit or revenue was not the reason.
However, he said it is the very reason why India have been so successful.
"It has been good for our boys that they have won it in foreign conditions. And, taking it to places like Malaysia and UAE helps the promotion of the game," he opined.
Ongoing U-19 WC
India to play their seventh U-19 World Cup final
As far as India's performance in the ongoing World Cup is concerned, they have been ruthless, having won all the matches.
They beat arch-rivals Pakistan commendably by 10 wickets as they have qualified for the final for the seventh occasion, where they would be taking on New Zealand or Bangladesh.
India could also become the second team to win the title consecutively.