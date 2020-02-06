ICC U-19 World Cup: Bangladesh to meet India in final
Sports
Bangladesh cricket team is set to take on India in the final of ICC U-19 World Cup.
The young Tigers beat New Zealand on Thursday in semi-final 2 of the coveted tournament at Sedgars Park, Potchefstroom.
New Zealand managed 211/8 in 50 overs.
Bangladesh chased down the target Mahmudul Hasan Joy shining with the bat.
Here's more.
Batting
New Zealand falter with the bat at the start
New Zealand got off to a poor start and never quite managed to recover.
Shamim Hossain (2/31) and Rakibul Hasan (1/35) got two early breakthroughs.
The Kiwis were reeling at 34/2.
Bangladesh kept the pressure on and Kiwis lost another two wickets to be at 74/4.
Fergus Lellman was dismissed by Shamim Hossain, whereas, skipper Jesse Tashkoff was cleaned up by Hasan Murad.
Resistance
Beckham Wheeler-Greenall's 75* helps NZ get past 200
NZ found some sort of resistance in the form of Beckham Wheeler-Greenall (75*) and Nicholas Lidstone (44).
They added a 67-run stand for the fifth wicket.
Lidstone smashed two fours in a 74-ball innings.
After his dismissal, Bangladesh gained control yet again.
Beckham continued to hang around and helped New Zealand get past the 200-run mark.
Meanwhile, Shoriful Islam claimed 3/45.
Brilliance
Mahmudul Hasan Joy's brilliance helps Bangladesh win
Bangladesh chased down the target after losing just three wickets.
They were 32/2 at one stage, however, Hasan Joy (100) scored a sparkling century.
He was aided by Towhid Hridoy's 40 and Shahadat Hossain's unbeaten knock.
His partnerships with these two batsmen saw Bangladesh keep control of the chase.
The low score haunted the Kiwis and Bangladesh will now face India next.
IND vs PAK
India had beaten Pakistan on Tuesday
Earlier, the Indian cricket team reached the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 after overcoming Pakistan.
Priyam Garg-led India chased down a 173-run target at Senwes Park Potchefstroom on Tuesday.
Defending champions India showed solidity throughout the game to come out on top.
India's bowling was the standout factor once again.
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an unbeaten century to help India win.