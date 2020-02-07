Copa del Rey quarters: Barcelona and Real Madrid knocked out
In what could come as a surprise of the fresh new decade, Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid were knocked out in the quarters of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.
While Barca lost 0-1 to Athletic Bilbao, Madrid fell short by a goal (3-4) to a 10-man Real Sociedad.
Among other top teams, Valencia and Villareal were also ousted.
Here are further details.
Match report
How were Barca and Madrid knocked out?
Barcelona were off to a dominating start, but Bilbao's defense was too strong to be penetrated.
Meanwhile, four minutes into the injury time, Bilbao pulled off the winner.
As for Madrid, they were 0-3 down by the 56th minute, before they pulled one back in the 59th.
However, Bilbao scored fourth in the 69th.
As Madrid pulled two more back, Sociedad's defense held on.
Aftermath
Barca president optimistic, Zidane dissatisfied
Following the bitter defeat, Barca president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, claimed the Barca deserved to go through.
However, he was encouraged by the team's ambition and attitude, which is positive for the success in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.
Meanwhile, Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane, was extremely disappointed by the defeat.
"It hurts, we have to be honest, nobody likes a defeat," he said.
Quote
I'm pretty satisfied with how we played: Quique Setien
"Everything went well, except for the result and being eliminated. I'm pretty satisfied with how we played. Many people look at the result, but it's about the path. And, we're going in the right direction," said Barca coach, Quique Setien.
Interesting stats
Some interesting stats from the loses
As for some stats from the loses:
- This is the first time under Zidane that Madrid have conceded four goals across competitions.
- In the 21st century, Madrid have lost three knockout games at Santiago Bernabéu, all in Copa del Rey.
- With this loss, Barca's nine consecutive semis streak in the competition has come to an end.
Twitter Post
Barca and Madrid eliminated together for first time since 1955
2 - Real Madrid Barcelona have been eliminated the same date together in Copa for the first time since 29th May 1955 when Real Madrid were eliminated by Sevilla Barcelona were eliminated by @Athletic_en, both in Semifinals. Earthquake#AthleticBarça #RealMadridRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/cOv4ATeAeR— OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 6, 2020
What's next?
Teams to fight for La Liga and UCL
With this loss, both sides would switch their focus back to La Liga.
Both Real and Barcelona are in contention for the title.
Real are on top, whereas, Barcelona are next separated by three points.
They would also be eyeing for success in the UCL.
While Real take on Manchester City in the pre-quarters, Barca are up against Napoli.