IPL 2020: Players who can replace Jofra Archer at RR
Sports
England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the upcoming Sri Lanka tour and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season.
Archer was troubled by problems with his right elbow during England's recently-concluded Test series against South Africa.
Scans revealed a stress fracture in his elbow.
Here we look at players who can replace Archer at Rajasthan Royals.
Pace options
Do RR need a pacer to replace Archer?
Rajasthan Royals have a sound base in pace-bowling department.
Archer's loss is huge but the franchise can mix it around well.
Ankit Rajpoot, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat and U-19 sensation Kartik Tyagi are the Indian pacers available.
The likes of Tom Curran, Oshane Thomas and Andrew Tye are present.
All-rounder Ben Stokes will offer his services as well.
It will be an interesting call.
Alzarri Joseph
The young Alzarri Joseph can be an option
Alzarri Joseph introduced himself in the IPL 2019 season after claiming 6/12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad for eventual champions Mumbai Indians.
Overall, he featured in just three games in IPL 2019.
Despite his promise, Joseph was surprisingly released by MI.
Meanwhile, he also found no takers in the IPL 2020 auction.
RR can look up to Joseph and enhance their young squad.
Tim Southee
Experienced Tim Southee can guide the youngsters
Tim Southee brings experience on offer and can guide youngsters in the side.
The right-arm pacer was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Southee, who won the IPL 2011 title with Chennai Super Kings, has claimed 28 wickets in 40 matches across seasons.
He hasn't quite delivered the goods, however, his T20Is tally is superb and in terms of guidance, Southee could really impress.
Ish Sodhi
Spinner Ish Sodhi can be consultant and a player
In January 2020, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi was appointed the spin consultant by RR.
Interestingly, the 27-year-old was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in 2018 and 2019 editions of the IPL.
However, he was released ahead of the IPL auction.
Sodhi bowled well in the recently-concluded T20Is between New Zealand and India.
He can be taken into consideration.
Sodhi can deliver in dual roles.