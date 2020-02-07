2nd ODI, New Zealand vs India: Preview, Dream11 and more
The Indian cricket team will be looking to stay alive in the ongoing three-match ODI series against New Zealand.
Both teams face each other in the second ODI encounter to be held on Saturday.
India were beaten comprehensively in the first encounter, despite scoring 347.
Meanwhile, New Zealand will be hoping to seal the deal.
Here's the match preview.
New Zealand
NZ will hope to deliver in dying stages
New Zealand will aim to win their maiden bilateral series against India since a 4-0 victory in 2014 at home.
NZ have faced issues aplenty in terms of closing out games.
That was a major problem in the T20Is and even in the first ODI, the side lost three wickets for 22 runs at the death.
This is a department NZ need to address.
Team India
India need to address their bowling and fielding
Virat Kohli's men will need to be smart on the field. The fielding of late has been poor and that's something they have to improve upon.
The bowling has been expensive at times and in the first ODI, the bowlers conceded 24 wides.
Therefore, the bowlers need to be on their toes and produce the goods through the course of the innings.
Dream11
Dream11: Rahul and Taylor get the leadership nods
Mayank Agarwal and Henry Nicholls are the openers of this Dream11 side.
KL Rahul is the wicket-keeper batsman and gets the captaincy nod.
The likes of Ross Taylor (vice-captain) and Tom Latham add further substance in batting.
Ravindra Jadeja and Colin de Grandhomme are the two all-rounders.
In bowling, Jasprit Bumrah leads the line.
Mohammed Shami and Tim Southee support him.
Details
Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions
The match is set to be held at Eden Park in Auckland.
The second ODI will start at 7:30 AM IST.
One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network.
As per reports, weather in Auckland is expected to be pleasant and clear.
The small boundaries will spark things and there could be plenty of runs on offer.