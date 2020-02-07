Marnus Labuschagne reminds me of myself, says Sachin Tendulkar
Sports
Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar paid a huge compliment to Australia's star batsman Marnus Labuschagne.
The former Indian cricketer said Labuschagne's batting is similar to his own.
Tendulkar also said he is impressed by Labuschagne and revealed the attributes of the latter that makes him a special player.
Here's what Tendulkar said on Labuschagne.
Expression
There is something about him, says Tendulkar
"I happened to be watching the second Ashes Test at Lord's between England and Australia. When Steve Smith got injured, I saw Labuschagne's second innings," said Tendulkar.
"I was sitting with my father-in-law. I saw Marnus get hit off the second ball from Jofra Archer and, post that, the 15 minutes he batted, I said, 'This player looks special'. There is something about him."
Quote
Tendulkar picks Labuschagne in terms of resemblance
Tendulkar, who is in Sydney for a charity match for the Australian bushfire relief, praised Labuschagne. When asked, which modern day batsman reminded him of himself, Tendulkar picked out Labuschagne. "His footwork is so precise. So he would be the one I would say."
Mental strength
Labuschagne is mentally strong, feels Tendulkar
Tendulkar attributed Labuschagne's strong mentality and footwork as the reasons that define his batting.
"Footwork is not physical, it's mental. If you're not thinking positively in your mind, then your feet don't move. That clearly indicated to me that this guy is mentally strong because if you're not, your feet will not move. His footwork was incredible," he added.
Versus NZ
Labuschagne was unstoppable in the Test series versus New Zealand
Labuschagne was the hero of the series against the Kiwis and scored an emphatic 549 runs at an average of 91.50.
He amassed two hundreds and three fifties to stamp his mark.
The series also included his maiden Test double hundred (215).
He also clinched the 'player of the series' award.
In 14 Tests, Labuschagne has amassed 1,459 runs at an average of 63.43.
Information
Labuschagne dictated the show in 2019
Labuschagne played 11 Tests in 2019 and ended as the highest run-scorer in the format. He averaged 64.94 with three hundreds and seven fifties. He was the only batsman to amass 1,000-plus runs.