India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Ayush Gupta
Harbhajan Singh
India Vs New Zealand 2020
India Vs New Zealand Cricket
India Vs New Zealand Odi
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav India
Kuldeep Yadav Odi Wicket
NewsBytes
Yuzvendra Chahal
2nd
Chahal
Following India
Harbhajan
Henry Nicholls
Hosts New Zealand
ICC World Cup
India
Iyer
Kedar Jadhav
Kiwis
KL Rahul
Kuldeep
Kuldeep-Chahal
Latham
New Zealand
New Zealand ODI
Star Sports
Taylor
Virat Kohli
 
Ask NewsBytes
Aanya Singh

Aanya Singh

Asked on 7 February, 2020

When did Kuldeep Yadav make his ODI debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kuldeep made his ODI debut in June 2017, against Windies.

Parakram Yadav

Parakram Yadav

Asked on 7 February, 2020

How many ODI wickets has Kuldeep claimed?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kuldeep has claimed 104 wickets in 60 ODIs.

Aanya Jain

Aanya Jain

Asked on 7 February, 2020

When did Yuzvendra Chahal make his ODI debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Chahal made his ODI debut in June 2016, against Zimbabwe.

Diya Malik

Diya Malik

Asked on 7 February, 2020

How many ODI wickets has Chahal claimed?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Chahal has claimed 85 wickets in 50 ODIs.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline