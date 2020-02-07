Records which India can script in U-19 World Cup final
The Indian cricket team is set to take on Bangladesh in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020.
Team India had beaten Pakistan in semi-final 1 of the coveted tournament.
Bangladesh overcame New Zealand in semi-final 2 and set up a date with defending champions India.
Ahead of the high-octane battle, we look at the records India can script.
5th title
India aiming to win record fifth U-19 World Cup title
Prior to the 2020 edition of the U-19 World Cup, India had won a total of four events.
Notably, their title wins came in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.
A win for India will ensure them a record fifth title.
India can also equal Pakistan's tally of two successive U-19 World Cup wins.
Pakistan achieved the feat in 2004 and 2006.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
In-form Jaiswal can script this special record
Yashasvi Jaiswal has amassed 312 runs in five matches at an average of 156.00.
He has one hundred and three fifties.
Another 88 runs will see him get to the mark of 400 in the tourney.
If he manages the tally, then Jaiswal will be only the second Indian batsman to score 400-plus in a single edition after Shikhar Dhawan (505) in 2004.
Most wickets
Bishnoi can claim this record for India in U-19 WC
Spinner Ravi Bishnoi has claimed 13 wickets so far in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020.
He needs two more scalps to become the most successful Indian bowler in an edition of the tournament.
He can get past the likes of Anukul Roy, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma and Shalabh Srivastava (14 each).
Information
Jaiswal can trump these former Indian U-19 stars
In terms of most runs in an edition of the U-19 World Cup, Jaiswal can also surpass former Indian stars. He can go past the likes of RS Ricky (340), Cheteshwar Pujara (349), Sarfaraz Khan (355) and Shubman Gill (372).