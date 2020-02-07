ICC U-19 World Cup final: Players to watch out for
India will lock horns against neighbors Bangladesh in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday.
While India would be looking to win their record-extending fifth title, Bangladesh are playing their first-ever final of the tournament.
Both sides are star-studded as we take a look at the players who can make an impact in the final.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal is bound to finish World Cup on top
Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been on a roll as he is currently the top run-scorer of the tournament.
While his unbeaten century allowed India to trounce Pakistan in the semis, he has also scored the joint-most half-centuries in this tournament so far (3).
With an astounding average of 156 and his ability to play a composed knock makes him a must-watch.
Priyam Garg
Priyam Garg has high chance to replicate former skippers' success
Indian skipper Priyam Garg has not had the best outing with the bat.
While he has batted on just a couple of occasions, he has managed to score 61, with his top score being 56.
However, more than his batting, it is his captaincy that has been impressive.
He has handled the bowlers well and rotated them wisely.
Kartik Tyagi
Kartik Tyagi's economical spell could be the key factor
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is India's highest wicket-taker so far in this tournament.
However, with the match being held in Potchefstroom, pacers are likely to make an impact, making Kartik Tyagi a favorite to watch out.
While he has claimed the second-most wickets for the side so far, he has also been highly economical for the side.
He is a key asset.
Mahmudul Hasan Joy
Mahmudul Hasan Joy's batting might do the trick for Bangladesh
While Bangladesh's bowling has been magical in this tournament, considering their batting, Mahmudul Hasan Joy has been their man.
He is their highest run-scorer and has a fine average of 58.66, including a century.
He is highly composed and offers solidity at the top for the junior Tigers.
Rakibul Hasan
Can Rakibul Hasan spin the yarn one more time?
Bangladesh's bowling has been their strength this season, and surprisingly, a spinner has made the most impact for them.
Rakibul Hasan has been their go-to man this season, having claimed 11 from just four innings at a fine average of 8.45 and has an economy of just 3.10.
Need we say anything more?
Well...yeah. The Indians are good at playing spin.
So, watch out!