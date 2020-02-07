ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Key Indian players in focus
Sports
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is all set to start from February 21 onwards.
The Indian women's cricket team will start its proceedings against Australia.
India will face a severe challenge and things won't be easy in the coveted tournament.
However, to achieve success, several Indian players need to lead from the front.
Here are the Indian players to watch out for.
Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana will be the guiding force with the bat
India's Smriti Mandhana is real quality upfront for the side.
She has been consistent in the format and the ability to play substantial innings helps her contribute.
In 69 T20Is, Mandhana has registered 1,546 runs at 24.93.
She has 10 fifties under her belt.
Mandhana will need to give India the desired starts and take her time to play as an anchor.
Information
India's 15-member squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Here's a look at India's 15-member squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Richa Ghosh.
Jemimah Rodrigues
The talented Rodrigues will be pivotal for India
19-year0old opening batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues can be a spark for India.
She has been in the national set-up for a while now.
Rodrigues was a part of the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2018 and featured in five matches.
She has having represented India in 37 T20Is.
With 813 runs and six fifties, Rodrigues can be a potent force.
Sharma, Pandey
Deepti Sharma a strong option, pacer Shikhar Pandey can shine
22-year-old all-rounder Deepti Sharma is one of the most productive players in the modern day era in women's cricket.
In 41 matches, the right-arm spinner has claimed 45 scalps at 18.66.
She can contain batsmen and the rate of 5.81 shows her impact especially during the middle overs.
Besides Sharma, pacer 30-year-old Shikha Pandey brings experience.
She will lead the Indian attack.