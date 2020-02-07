07 Feb 2020
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals hopeful of Jofra Archer's full recovery
Former champions of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered a setback after English pacer Jofra Archer was ruled out for the upcoming 13th edition with an elbow stress fracture.
As of now, it is unclear of the franchise would seek a replacement.
However, they are still hopeful of his recovery for the tournament.
Archer's misses
Archer to miss IPL and Sri Lanka tour
Apart from the IPL, Archer is also set to miss the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka for a two-Test series, starting March 19.
Archer was troubled by problems with his right elbow during England's recently-concluded Test series against South Africa.
Scans revealed a stress fracture in his elbow.
As a result, England can now contemplate having veteran pacer James Anderson, provided he is fit.
Hopeful Royals
Royals working with ECB to help Archer recover on time
Meanwhile, Royals have not yet thought of seeking a replacement for him.
Instead, they are working with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to help him in the recovery process and get him fit on time for the tournament.
Archer would now be undergoing an injury rehabilitation program with the ECB and its medical team.
Information
We're working with the ECB to help Archer recover: Royals
"We're working with the ECB to help @JofraArcher secure a speedy recovery, and still hope to see him in a Royals jersey this season. #RoyalsFamily," said Royals in a post on Twitter.
Twitter Post
Royals refusing to give up on Archer just yet
Archer IPL 2019
Archer had a fine season in 2019
Considering Archer's performance last season with the franchise, it was a commendable one.
He finished as the side's second-highest wicket-taker, claiming 11 wickets in the same number of matches.
He had an average of 26.45 and an economy of 6.76.
Overall, in the IPL, he has played 21 matches, claiming 26 wickets at an average of 23.69 and has an economy of 7.53.
Author's take
Do Royals need a pacer to replace Archer?
Royals have a sound base of pace bowlers.
Archer's loss is huge, but the franchise can mix it around well.
Ankit Rajpoot, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat and U-19 sensation Kartik Tyagi are the Indian pacers available.
The likes of Tom Curran, Oshane Thomas, and Andrew Tye are present.
Ben Stokes will offer his services as well.
Thus, the author feels a replacement is redundant.