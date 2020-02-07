India
Aadhya Khan

Aadhya Khan

Asked on 7 February, 2020

When did Jofra Archer join Rajatshan Royals?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Archer joined Royals in 2018.

Shaurya Patel

Shaurya Patel

Asked on 7 February, 2020

Where does Archer hail from?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Archer hails from Bridgetown, Barbados.

Navya Sarin

Navya Sarin

Asked on 7 February, 2020

Did Archer ever play for Windies?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Archer played for the Windies U-19 side.

Rakesh Vyas

Rakesh Vyas

Asked on 7 February, 2020

When did Archer make his international debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Archer made his international debut with England in May 2019, during an OSI against Ireland.

