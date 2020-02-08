Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed jailed for 17 months: Here's why
Sports
Former Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed has been sentenced to 17 months in prison at Manchester Crown Court.
This happened after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bribe fellow cricketers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Jamshed was handed a ten-year ban by the PCB in 2018, and he was expecting a custodial sentence after changing his plea on the opening day of his trial.
Chance gone
Jamshed threw his chance away, says wife Samara
"Nasir could have had a bright future had he worked hard and been committed to the sport that gave him so much, but he took a short cut and lost everything, his career, status, respect and freedom. He would have got UK nationality and played County cricket, and he threw his chance away," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Samara Afzal (wife of Jamshed).
Arrests
Jamshed was arrested alongside two others last February
Jamshed was arrested alongside two other men - Yousef Anwar and Mohammed Ijaz, 34.
The arrests took place last February as part of a National Crime Agency probe into alleged spot-fixing.
Anwar played the most prominent role in the plan, and was jailed for three years and four months.
Meanwhile, Ijaz was sentenced to two years and six months in custody.
Quote
'I hope all cricketers look at his example'
"He would do anything to turn the clock back and not lose everything, especially his daughter who he is very close to, but it's too late for him. I hope all cricketers look at his example as a deterrent against corruption," she added.
Views
Judge Richard Mansell has his say on the matter
According to AFP, all three admitted their roles in the conspiracy at a previous hearing.
Judge Richard Mansell said Anwar and Ijaz had engaged in "sophisticated and organized criminal activity".
Jamshed was "vulnerable to succumbing to the temptation of financial reward", he added.
"Corruption of this kind has sadly been taking place in the game of cricket for a very long time."
Fixing
Jamshed had encouraged other players to fix a PSL game
Jamshed encouraged other players to fix a PSL game in February 2018 by getting batsmen to avoid scoring runs from certain balls in return for a share of £30,000.
This happened during the fixture between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai.
Prior to that, he was targeted in the Bangladesh Premier League but it was called off.
Information
Jamshed was earlier handed 10-year ban by the PCB
Jamshed was earlier banned for 10 years following an investigation by the Pakistan Cricket Board's anti-corruption unit. Two other players, Sharjeel Khan - who carried out the PSL fix - and Khalid Latif, received five-year bans each.