Women's T20I tri-series, India overcome Australia: List of records broken
Sports
The Indian women's cricket team overcame Australia by seven wickets in the ongoing T20I tri-series on Saturday.
In this must-win scenario, India chased down Australia's total of 173.
The tournament's match number five saw Smriti Mandhana (55) and Shafali Verma (49) dictate the show in the run-chase.
Here are the records broken in this match.
Records
Team India scripts a host of T20I records
India women's team recorded the third-highest successful run-chase in T20Is.
This was the first occasion where Team India chased down a target in excess of 170.
Their previous best was 168/3 against South Africa Women in February 2018.
This was India's fourth-highest score in a T20I innings.
India also recorded their highest T20I total against Australia Women.
Records
Ashleigh Gardner and Meg Lanning script these feats
Ashleigh Gardner (93) amassed hit her second career T20I fifty.
The middle order batswoman registered her highest T20I score.
She also went past 500 career T20I runs (531).
She slammed 11 fours and three sixes.
Meg Lanning (37) now has 2,618 career T20I runs.
She went past England's CM Edwards in terms of career T20I runs and is the third-highest run-scorer now.
Information
Mandhana slams 11th career T20I fifty
Mandhana slammed her 11th career T20I fifty. The opener registered a 48-ball 55 and shared a defining 85-run stand alongside Shafali. Mandhana went past the 1,600-run mark in T20Is (1,601). She became the third Indian batswoman to achieve this feat.
AUS W vs IND W
How did the match pan out?
Australia lost Alyssa Healy (0) right at the start, before Beth Mooney (16) and Gardner added 62 runs for the second wicket.
Australia were helped by another valuable stand worth 79 between Gardner and Lanning.
For India, Deepti Sharma (2/27) stood out.
In reply, the Indian openers laid the platform for the chase.
Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur contributed as well.