New Zealand beat India, 2nd ODI: List of records broken
Sports
The Indian cricket team lost the second ODI against New Zealand on Saturday.
With this loss, India surrendered the three-match ODI series.
Hosts New Zealand lead the show 2-0 with one more ODI to be played.
Batting first, the Kiwis managed to post 273/8.
Virat Kohli-led Indian side failed to chase down the target.
Here are the records broken.
2nd ODI
How did the match pan out?
New Zealand got off to a sound start with Martin Guptill (79) and Henry Nicholls (41) adding 93 for the opening wicket.
India hit back and claimed crucial wickets. From 157/2, NZ were reeling at 197/8.
However, Ross Taylor and Kyle Jamieson added 76 for the ninth wicket.
In reply, Team India lost quick wickets.
Shreyas Iyer offered resistance but it wasn't enough.
Taylor ODIs
Taylor scripts these ODI records
Taylor went past 8,500 career ODI runs (8,558).
The veteran batsman slammed his 51st career ODI fifty.
He surpassed the likes of Marvan Atapattu and Mark Waugh in terms of career ODI runs.
Taylor now has 1,373 runs against India in ODIs at 49.03.
It was his eighth ODI fifty against the Men in Blue.
ODI feats
Bumrah scripts unwanted record, Southee surpasses Morkel
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has gone wicketless in the first two ODIs.
Notably, the right-arm pacer has figures of 0/38, 0/53 and 0/64 in his last three ODI matches.
This is the first time, Bumrah has not picked a single wicket in three successive ODI matches.
Tim Southee went past Morne Morkel (188) in terms of career ODI scalps (190).
ODI feats
Guptill surpasses Viv Richards, feats for Nicholls and Iyer
Guptill went past Vivian Richards (6,721) in terms of career ODI runs (6,737).
The senior batsman amassed his 36th career ODI fifty.
He also raced to 859 career ODI runs against India.
It was also his fifth ODI fifty against India.
Nicholls surpassed the 1,200-run mark in ODIs (1,239).
Shreyas Iyer registered his seventh career ODI fifty.
Information
Kiwis win maiden bilateral ODI series against India since 2014
This was India's maiden series loss across formats since the ICC World Cup 2019. India also succumbed to their third successive ODI defeat against the Kiwis. New Zealand notched a first bilateral ODI series win against India since a 4-0 victory in 2014 at home.