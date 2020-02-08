India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Cricket
Cricket News
Henry Nicholls
India Tour Of New Zealand
India Tour Of New Zealand 2020
Indian Cricket Team
Martin Guptill
New Zealand Cricket Team
New Zealand Vs India 2020
New Zealand-India ODIs
NZvIND
ODIs
Ross Taylor
Yuzvendra Chahal
Bumrah
Guptill
Hosts New Zealand
ICC World Cup 2019
Iyer
Jasprit Bumrah
Kiwis
Kyle Jamieson
Mark Waugh
Marvan Atapattu
Morkel
Morne Morkel
Nicholls
NZ
Shreyas Iyer
Southee
Taylor
Team India
Tim Southee
Virat Kohli-led Indian
Viv Richards
Vivian Richards
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline