Steyn returns to T20I squad for England series
On Saturday, South Africa announced their T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against England.
Dale Steyn returns to the side after an absence of 11 long months, while Quinton de Kock will continue to lead.
Both Fas du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada have been rested and will take no part in the remainder of the tour.
Here's more on the squad.
Debutants
Maiden call-ups for Biljon and Magala
Middle order batsman Pite van Biljon and fast bowler Sisanda Magala have received maiden international call-ups.
However, Magala's selection will be conditional, depending upon a fitness test that he will be made to undergo ahead of the first T20I.
The 30-year-old stood out with impressive performances in the T20I domestic circuit for the last couple of years.
Information
Here's the complete squad
Squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen.
Steyn's plight
Steyn retired from Test cricket last year
Steyn has finally earned a spot in the Proteas squad following a rough period of injuries.
The 36-year-old was left out of South Africa's T20I squad that toured India in 2019, even after declaring himself fit.
Besides, he ended up as the third-highest wicket-taker in MSL 2019 and also played in the Big Bash League in recent times.
Smith's plan
South Africa have begun their preparations
The CSA director Graeme Smith reiterated that the Proteas will have the best possible squad for the upcoming ICC mega event.
"With a T20 World Cup not too far away, we have begun the process of identifying several players whom we will be looking at over a period of time," Smith said.
"We hope that by September, we will have the best possible 15."
Positive start
South Africa will look to start afresh
The Proteas will be aiming to bounce back in T20Is after losing the Test series 1-3 to England.
However, they showed signs of improvement in the first ODI.
The two teams will lock horns in the first T20I at Buffalo Park on February 12 before moving to Kingsmead and SuperSport Park on February 14 and 16 respectively for the following two T20Is.