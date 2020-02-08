ICC U-19 World Cup final, India vs Bangladesh: Match preview
Sports
India and Bangladesh are set to face each other in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday.
Defending champions India are chasing a record-fifth title.
Bangladesh are looking to lift their maiden U-19 World Cup trophy.
One expects to see the young Tigers keeping up with an in-form Indian side.
Here is the match preview.
IND U-19 vs BAN U-19
Both sides have played a strong brand of cricket
Both sides have played a strong brand of cricket in the ongoing U-19 World Cup.
This will be the third tournament final between the two sides in the last few months.
India will look to get the basics right and keep the confidence factor going.
Bangladesh have a solid unit as well and they have to step up further to cause issues for India.
Details
All the key details regarding the finale
The match will be held at the Senwes Park, South Africa on February 9, 2020.
The finale is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.
One can stream the match on Hotstar and watch the same on the Star Sports Network.
The last three games here saw teams batting first finding it difficult to score freely.
It will be a tricky surface.
Dream11
Dream11: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Hasan Joy get leadership nods
Yashasvi Jaiswal (captain) and Divyansh Saxena are the openers of this Dream11 side.
Mahmudul Hasan Joy (vc) bolsters the side further in the top order.
Shahadat Hossain comes in next and is followed by Priyam Garg and wicket-keeper batsman Dhruv Jorel.
Shamim Hossain is the bowling-all-rounder.
Kartik Tyagi leads the bowling unit and will be supported by Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan and Ravi Bishnoi.
Final
U-19 World Cup final: Players to watch out for
For India, the likes of Bishnoi and Tyagi would look to create an impact with the ball, having bagged 13 wickets and 11 wickets respectively.
Rakibul would be hoping to have a similar impact for Bangladesh after claiming 11 wickets in the tournament.
In the batting department, Yashasvi is having a dream campaign and will want to make his presence felt once again.