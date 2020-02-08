BBL 2019-20 final: Sydney Sixers lift title in rain-curtailed match
Sydney Sixers emerged champions of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 season.
The side overcame Melbourne Stars in a rain-curtailed encounter at the SCG on Saturday.
The match was reduced to 12 overs a side due to rain.
Sixers managed 116/5 in 12 overs, whereas, Stars got to 97/6 and lost the match by 19 runs.
How did the match pan out?
Wicket-keeper batsman Josh Philippe was the main support system for the Sixers.
He hit a 29-ball 52 which included four fours and three sixes.
Besides him, Steve Smith (21) and Jordan Silk (27*) contributed to the score.
Adam Zampa (2/24) bowled well.
In reply, Stars kept losing wickets from the start.
Nick Larkin (38*) was the only one who showed some character.
How did the captains react post the finale?
"Certainly proud, we had a great year and can hold our heads high. We let ourselves down tonight. Two finals in a row, we can be proud," said Melbourne Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell.
"Much better to get out there, do some physical work, to win your trophy. Another entertaining game. Thanks to fans who came out in this weather," said Sixers' skipper Moises Henriques.
Here is a look at the BBL 2019-20 season stats
Sydney Thunder's Daniel Sams picked up the most wickets in the tournament (30).
He was followed by Chris Morris (Sydney Thunder) and Tom Curran (Sydney Sixers), who claimed 22 wickets apiece.
Melbourne Stars' Marcus Stoinis finished as the top run-scorer this season (705).
He slammed one hundred and six fifties at 54.23.
Sydney Thunder's Alex Hales followed suit with 576 runs.
Sixers pocked 2nd title, third finale loss for Stars
Sydney Sixers pocketed their second BBL title across nine seasons. Their previous title winning campaign was in the inaugural 2011-12 season. For the Stars, this was their second final in a row and third in BBL history. They are yet to win the title.
Sixers clinch BBL 2019-20 title
