1st Test, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Records scripted by Babar Azam
Sports
Pakistan took the impetus in the first Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.
After dismissing the visitors for 233 on Day 1, Pakistan rode on Babar Azam's 143* to take a substantial lead on Saturday.
Pakistan finished Day 2 on 342/3 at stumps and have taken a 109-run lead.
Here we look at the records scripted by Babar.
Day 2
How did Day 2 pan out?
Pakistan lost Abid Ali (0) at the start but Shan Masood (100) and skipper Azhar Ali shared a 91-run stand for the second wicket.
Masood and Babar got together to stitch a 112-run partnership for the third wicket.
From there on, Babar and Asad Shafiq (60*) took control and amassed an unbeaten 137-run stand.
For the Tigers, Abu Jayed claimed two wickets.
Babar Tests
Sensational Babar slams fifth career Test ton
Babar slammed his fifth career Test century.
This was the fourth century for Babar in his last five Tests and sixth fifty-plus score in last seven innings.
The right-handed batsman raced to 1,850 career Test runs.
He went past former Pakistani great Shahid Afridi (1,716) in terms of Test runs.
Babar registered his highest Test score.
He slammed 19 fours and a six.
Records
Masood and Shafiq script these Test records
Masood slammed his third career Test hundred in his 20th match in the longest format.
This was his maiden Test hundred against Bangladesh.
Shafiq hit his 27th career Test fifty and now has 4,588 runs at an average of 39.55.
Shafiq went past 400 career Test runs against Bangladesh (411).
Babar's 143* is the 10th-best individual score in Pakistan-Bangladesh Tests.
Information
Babar involved in two record-breaking stands
The unbeaten 137-run stand between Babar and Shafiq is now the second-highest for the fourth wicket in Pakistan-Bangladesh Tests. Masood and Babar's 112-run stand for the third wicket is now the third-highest in Tests between these two nations.