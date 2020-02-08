Four bowlers with most wickets against Virat Kohli in ODIs
Given his dominant stature, Virat Kohli's wicket is always priceless at any stage of the game.
ODIs bring the best out of the Indian skipper but subsequently give the bowlers an opportunity to uproot him.
Tim Southee dismissed Kohli for the ninth time across formats when the ball nipped back in to rattle the stumps.
Here are the ODI bowlers who often target Kohli.
Tim Southee
A record sixth dismissal for Southee
Even before the second ODI, Kohli has been found stumbling against the seam and swing of Tim Southee.
Kohli's frailties in seaming conditions are well known and his patchy form in the ongoing tour is a bright testimony.
Kohli is expected to face the wrath of Southee in the upcoming Test series too. The red ball will be his ultimate baptism of fire.
Ravi Rampaul
Ravi Rampaul enjoyed a lot of success against Kohli
Kohli had been highly vulnerable against Ravi Rampaul during his early stages of his career.
The West Indian seamer often managed to halt Kohli's flow of runs in the ODI format.
Although the two of them were IPL teammates, Rampaul decoded the mantra of denting Kohli's plight.
The former Caribbean bowler joins Southee in the tally, having dismissed Kohli six times in ODIs.
Thisara Perera
Perera has often sneaked past Kohli
Sri Lankan seamer Thisara Perera isn't the best of bowlers in the international circuit, however, he has caught Kohli off-guard five times in ODI cricket.
In 28 matches, Kohli has scored plenty of runs against him at an average of 45.
However, the dismissals against the all-rounder include - thrice caught by a fielder, once caught behind and one LBW.
Adam Zampa
Zampa made Kohli his bunny during the ODI series
The 'Zampa versus Kohli' battle grabbed eyeballs for all the right reasons when Australia toured India for a three-match ODI series last month.
The Australian leg-spinner gave Kohli a run for the money after having claimed his wicket five times in ODIs.
With the World T20 approaching soon, Zampa would be eyeing yet another high-octane clash against the Indian captain.