PUBG's Erangel vs Miramar: Differences in gameplay of two maps
PUBG or PlayerUnknown's Battleground is one of the most popular Battle Royales, which can be played in a solo, duo or squad mode.
In the game, players try to outlive 99 opponents in a shrinking playzone.
However, the different maps of PUBG require distinct playing styles in order to win the chicken dinner.
Here are five differences between two popular maps, Erangel and Miramar.
All you need to know about Erangel and Miramar
Erangel, the grassy killing zone was PUBG's first map. It is apparently a homage to creator Brendan 'PlayerUnknown' Greene's daughter Eryn. Miramar, the desert map, is surrounded by water. Both maps are of the same size and include residential areas interspersed with stretches of landscape.
Camouflage
The surroundings make a big difference
PUBG requires a combination of shooting and survival skills. One of the key survival techniques is camouflaging oneself.
While Erangel is a godsend map, where players can go prone in the grass and become virtually undetectable, Miramar is different.
Firstly, camouflaging in the bright and sunny map poses difficulties unless players can obtain a ghillie suit.
The vast desert stretches also make camouflaging difficult.
The best way to camouflage in Miramar
If you truly love camouflaging as much as I do, Miramar offers one option. Get to the bushes present on top of or along the slopes of the hill. Crouch in those bushes and wait for passing players for you to eliminate.
Traveling
All about traveling on these two maps
PUBG offers a variety of vehicles to traverse maps. While Erangel's diverse map allows players to use both water and land vehicles generously, Miramar restricts players more to land.
Going off paved roads in Miramar is hellish, as steep obstacle-ridden slopes test your patience.
This makes gamers to prefer moving on foot, which is time consuming and often results in death outside the playzone.
Looting time
The time to loot affects number of kills
The first thing players do is loot. They pick up gear, health packs and guns before engaging enemies.
Since residential areas on the map have better loot, players aim for these areas.
While Erangel has some hot landing spots, Miramar's residential areas are more sprawling.
The buildings also have more stories and doors, which makes clearing these buildings and looting them more time consuming.
A little looting tip for Miramar
If you land in dense urban areas, loot the first few buildings and then take a vantage point on a roof. Players usually enter these areas looking for loot, and you can kill them. This is a good way to loot quickly and get kills.
The curse of camping in the maps
Most gamers dislike campers, as they hide and shoot from long distances.
While Erangel does have a couple of great camping spots, especially along the bridges which are often ambushed, it is Miramar which is a real headache.
As the desert map has vast stretches of open land surrounded by hills, players are, often, left uncovered and open to sniper fire from higher altitudes.
The view from the windows
Both Erangel and Miramar have urban areas which players must approach for decent loot.
Erangel's buildings have fewer windows and are easy to scope for sniper's nests. Furthermore, the windows don't have a very wide view.
However, in Miramar, windows show large open sections of the map. Also, the sheer number of windows makes scoping impossible.
This is why approaching urban areas is lethal.
Final verdict on Erangel versus Miramar
Erangel offers numerous ambush and 1v1 situations. Miramar is more position-based.
Miramar, being a sniper's paradise, makes survival difficult once enemies spot you. Nonetheless, the sprawling map reduces chances of encounters, though surviving the final moments of the game becomes increasingly tough due to lack of cover.
Habituated players might prefer Erangel but Miramar offers a more tactical and patient gameplay.