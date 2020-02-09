BBL 2019-20: These are the records that were broken
The eighth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) came to an end, with Sydney Sixers being crowned as the champions for the second time.
The Sixers beat Melbourne Stars by 19 runs in the final on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the tournament once again lived up to its expectations, as there were a number of record-breaking performances.
Here take a look at some.
Stonis's highest
Stoinis scores highest individual score in BBL history
Melbourne Stars opening batsman, Marcus Stoinis, played a superb unbeaten knock of 147 against Sixers in a league-stage tie.
In the process, he became the highest individual run-scorer in the tournament.
He went past the previous record of D'Arcy Short, who hit an unbeaten 122 for Hobart Hurricanes against Brisbane Heat in 2018.
Record partnership
Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright pull off record BBL partnership
While Stoinis was in a league of his own in this game, he was supported by his opening partner Hilton Cartwright in the same tie against Sixers.
In the process, the pair posted a mammoth 207 runs, which is now the highest stand for any wicket in the tournament.
They went past the previous record of Stars' Rob Quiney and Wright (172).
Runs off boundaries
Stoinis scores most runs in boundaries in a BBL tie
Stoinis continued his carnage in the same tie, as he scored 100 of his runs via boundaries, which included 13 fours and eight sixes.
As a result, he became the highest run-scorer via boundaries in a single tie of the Big Bash League.
He went past the previous record of 86, held by his former Stars team-mate Luke Wright (2012).
Hat-tricks
First season to witness two hat-tricks
In total, six hat-tricks have been scripted in the tournament so far.
However, what made this season unique was that this was the first season that saw two hat-tricks.
The opening hat-trick of the season was claimed by Adelaide Strikers' Rashid Khan against the Sixers.
Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars' Haris Rauf also claimed a hat-trick against Sydney Thunders.
Interestingly, both happened on the same day.
Most runs
Stoinis scores most runs in a BBL season
Stoinis continued his legendary run in the tournament with another record, as he scored the most runs in a single season of the tournament.
He finished with 705 runs in 17 innings at a fine average of 54.23, including a century and six half-centuries.
He went past the previous record of Short, who had scored 637 runs in the 2018-19 season.
Other records scripted this season
As for some other records this season: Most wickets in a season- Daniel Sams (30), Most catches in the tournament- Glenn Maxwell (50), Most matches as captain- Moises Henriques (58), Most matches as an umpire- Gerard Abood (63).