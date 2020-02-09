India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Australia Women
Beth Mooney
Cricket
Cricket News
India Women Cricket
Megan Schutt
Rachael Haynes
Sophie Ecclestone
T20Is
Women's Cricket
Aussies
Australia
Australian
Britney Cooper
England
Haynes
ICC
ICC Women
Jenny Gunn
Katherine Brunt
Lauren Winfield
Mooney
Sarah Glenn
Sophie Molineux
T20I
World Cup
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline