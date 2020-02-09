India
Arjun Jindal

Arjun Jindal

Asked on 9 February, 2020

When did Jasprit Bumrah make his ODI debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bumrah made his ODI debut in January 2016, against Australia.

Trishla Mukopadhyay

Trishla Mukopadhyay

Asked on 9 February, 2020

How many ODI wickets has Bumrah claimed?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bumrah has claimed 104 wickets in 63 ODIs.

Ankita Jaiteley

Ankita Jaiteley

Asked on 9 February, 2020

Which IPL team does Bumrah play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bumrah plays for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL.

Rakesh Das

Rakesh Das

Asked on 9 February, 2020

Where is Bumrah ranked in ODIs?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bumrah is currently ranked number one in ODIs.

