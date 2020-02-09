Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo scripts a special record for Juventus
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo became the first Juventus player to score in 10 successive league games.
He is now one short of the Serie A record.
Ronaldo scored against Verona, however, his goal went in vain with the hosts sealing a 2-1 victory.
However, the 35-year-old Ronaldo showed why he is the GOAT.
Here's more on the same.
Tally
Ronaldo takes his league tally to 20 goals this season
The former Real Madrid legend opened the scoring in the 65th minute after doing well to create space in the box and fire a low shot into the bottom left corner.
The versatile forward took his league tally to 20 goals this season.
He has scored a total of 23 goals across competitions.
He is currently the second-highest goal-scorer in Serie A this season.
VERJUV
How did the match pan out?
Ronaldo scored the opening goal in the 65th minute to hand Juventus the lead.
However, former Sunderland and AC Milan forward Fabio Borini brought the home side level in the 76th minute.
A VAR intervention saw Verona get awarded a penalty for handball in the 86th minute.
Giampaolo Pazzini managed to hold his nerve from the spot to hand Juventus a surprise defeat
Information
Ronaldo gets past David Trezeguet's record
Ronaldo surpassed the record held by former Juventus player David Trezeguet. He had struck in nine straight domestic matches for Juventus in 2005. However, Ronaldo, who turned 35 recently, has now set a new benchmark for the club.
Serie A
Inter could go above Juventus tonight in Serie A
Juventus lead the show with 54 points from 23 games this season.
Inter Milan are second at the moment with 51 points.
Antonio Conte's side has a better goal difference and a win tonight against AC Milan can see them get to the top.
This was the third defeat for Juventus in the Serie A this term.