ICC U-19 WC final: Yashasvi Jaiswal scripts a special record
Team India opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued to excel in the ICC U-19 World Cup.
The leading run-scorer in the tournament showed his prowess in the final against Bangladesh on Sunday.
The talented southpaw smashed 88 runs against the young Tigers to keep India in the game.
And in the process, he has scripted some feats.
Elite club
Yashasvi joins Shikhar Dhawan with this tally
The in-form Yashasvi had amassed 312 runs in five matches at an average of 156.00 prior to the final.
After his 88, he finished the tourney with 400 runs.
He has now become only the second Indian batsman to score 400 or more runs in a single edition after Shikhar Dhawan (505) in 2004.
This was his fourth fifty of the tournament.
Information
Yashasvi is the eighth batsman to achieve this feat
Yashasvi became just the eighth batsman to score 400 or more runs in a single edition of the ICC U-19 World Cup. However, he has the best average in this list (133.33). He is also the second batsman to have hundred-plus average in this list.
Dream tourney
Yashasvi has a dream tournament
The left-handed batsman has scored a hundred and four fifties in this tournament.
He made the difference against Pakistan with an unbeaten 105* in the semi-final.
And now, the player smashed a defining 88.
Yashasvi did not get the desired support against Bangladesh.
However, he made use of his form and put a value on his wicket.
He smashed eight fours and a six.
IND U-19 vs BAN U-19
How has the match panned out?
Bangladesh were right on the money from the start and the bowlers put India into trouble with some disciplined bowling.
Shoriful Islam and Rakibul Hasan were terrific and stayed true to their potential.
For India, Tilak Verma got a 65-ball 38 and added a fifty-plus stand alongside Yashasvi.
India will be aiming to get past the 200-run mark and keep themselves in the game.