Bushfire Cricket Bash raises over USD 7.7 million: Details here
Sports
Cricket Australia on Sunday confirmed that the Bushfire charity cricket match featuring several legends of the past managed to raise over USD 7.7 million for the communities devastated by the fires that have ravaged Australia for months.
Two teams led by Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist played against each other in a 10-overs-per-side match on Sunday.
Here's more.
Ponting XI
Ponting XI puts up 104/5 on the board
Ponting XI posted 104/5 in 10 overs with former West Indies captain Brian Lara top-scoring with 30 runs off 11 balls.
His knock included three boundaries and two sixes.
Ponting himself contributed with 26 runs while Matthew Hayden and Luke Hodge amassed 16 and 11 runs respectively.
Courtney Walsh, Yuvraj Singh and ex-Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds picked up a wicket each for Gilchrist XI.
Gilchrist XI
Gilchrist XI falter by one run
Gilchrist XI saw Shane Watson and the captain himself adding 49 runs for the first wicket.
Watson smashed 30 runs, whereas, Gilchrist made 11 in the opening partnership.
Brett Lee and Luke Hodge ran through the batting line-up, picking up three wickets in quick succession.
Symonds tried his best with 29 off 13 balls but it wasn't enough.
Lee got figures of 2/11.
Tendulkar
Tendulkar picks up the bat after five years
During the mid-innings break, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar padded up and faced 2019 Women's Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland for an over.
Tendulkar, who was also coaching the Ponting XI, revealed it was the first time in five years that he was picking up a bat.
Interestingly, he got off the mark with a boundary.
Information
Australian cricketers come together for a noble cause
Meanwhile, the Australian cricketers are providing up to $2 million through the Grassroots Cricket Fund to support the many cricket clubs and cricket communities impacted by the bushfires. This is in a bid to re-establish cricket clubs and get back on their feet.
Twitter Post
WATCH: Perry bowls to Tendulkar
Ellyse Perry bowls 🏏 Sachin Tendulkar bats— ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2020
This is what dreams are made of 🤩pic.twitter.com/WksKd50ks1
Twitter Post
Over $7.7 million raised!
UPDATE: Thanks to the incredible generosity from Australia and around the globe, we've raised over $7.7 million to support communities and families impacted by the recent bushfires.— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 9, 2020
There's still time to donate get involved I https://t.co/3iqqzeM4BO #BigAppeal 💛💚 pic.twitter.com/QjYSvkkTIi