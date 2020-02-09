India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Ayush Gupta
Icc Cricket World Cup League 2
Nepal
Nepal Cricket Team
Nepali
NewsBytes
Binod Bhandari
Cameron Stevenson
Ian Holland
ICC
ICC World Cup League 2
International Cricket Council
Karan KC
Kushal Malla
List A
Malla
One-day International
Rohit Paudel
T20Is
United States
USA
 
Ask NewsBytes
Dhruv Jhadav

Dhruv Jhadav

Asked on 9 February, 2020

When did Nepal earn the ODI staus?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Nepal earned the ODI status in 2018.

Surabhi Chavan

Surabhi Chavan

Asked on 9 February, 2020

Where are Nepal ranked in ODIs?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Nepal are currently ranked 17th in ODIs.

Ayaan Jain

Ayaan Jain

Asked on 9 February, 2020

Who is Nepal's captain?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Nepal are led by Gyanendra Malla.

Hemant Singhal

Hemant Singhal

Asked on 9 February, 2020

Who is the coach of Nepal?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Nepal are coached by Umesh Patwal.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline