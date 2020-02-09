India
Ask NewsBytes
Shaurya Patel

Shaurya Patel

Asked on 9 February, 2020

When did Cristiano Ronaldo join Juventus?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018.

Devansh Malik

Devansh Malik

Asked on 9 February, 2020

How many goals has Ronaldo scored for Juventus?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Ronaldo has scored 51 goals in 71 matches for Juventus.

Amit Bose

Amit Bose

Asked on 9 February, 2020

Which club did Ronaldo play for prior to Juventus?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Ronaldo played for Real Madrid prior to Juventus.

Aditya Gupta

Aditya Gupta

Asked on 9 February, 2020

When did Ronaldo leave Manchester United?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Ronaldo left United in 2009.

