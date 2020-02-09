09 Feb 2020
Did Bayern Munich reject chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo?
Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the GOATs of football, after Argentina's Lionel Messi.
While Messi has forever been making his mark in Barcelona, Ronaldo has done so playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid and now Juventus.
However, there are reports that German champions Bayern Munich have turned down a chance to sign him.
Too old!
Ronaldo is too old for Bayern, feels club boss
There have been speculations surrounding Ronaldo next club, once his stint ends at Juventus.
There are rumors that suggest the Portuguese could try his luck in Germany with Bayern Munich.
However, club president, Herbert Hainer, squashed the rumors by saying, "There are a lot of names being mentioned. Cristiano? He's too old for us."
Quote
I never thought I would win everything I won: Ronaldo
"What was I planning to do at 35? That I was going to be fishing in Madeira. I wanted to be a professional player, but I never thought I would win everything I won," Ronaldo had said on his 35th birthday, surprised with his success.
Special record
Ronaldo scripts a special record for Juventus
As Ronaldo seems to be baffled by his success at the age of 35, he scripted another special record on Saturday, as he became the first Juventus player to score in 10 successive league games.
He surpassed the record held by former Juventus player David Trezeguet, who had struck in nine straight domestic matches for the Serie A giants in 2005.
Tally
Ronaldo takes his league tally to 20 goals this season
Ronaldo opened the scoring against Verona in the 65th minute after doing well to create space in the box and fire a low shot into the bottom left corner.
The versatile forward took his league tally to 20 goals this season.
He has scored a total of 23 goals across competitions.
He is currently the second-highest goal-scorer in Serie A this season.
Author's take
Do Bayern really need Ronaldo?
While the admission of Hainer comes as a shock to most Bayern fans, they must be wondering as to why would a club turn the chance down to sign Ronaldo?
Although the club's finances could be an issue, the author feels that Bayern can still afford Ronaldo, and it is somewhat foolish to turn down.
However, the club's aim for young talent is commendable.