Bangladesh beat India, lift ICC U-19 World Cup title
The Bangladesh cricket team overcame India to win the ICC U-19 World Cup title on Sunday.
This was Bangladesh's maiden U-19 World Cup honor in what was their first finale qualification.
India were all out for 177 in 47.2 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed 88.
In reply, Bangladesh chased down a revised target.
India batting
Yashasvi the bright spot as India manage a paltry 177
Bangladesh bowlers stuck to their plans and bowled in the right channels.
They hardly gave anything away and got regular wickets.
For India, the 94-run stand between Yashasvi and Tilak Verma was the highlight.
Yashasvi hit a 121-ball 88 to score majority of the runs.
For Bangladesh, Avishek Das (3/40) stole the show.
Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib supported him well.
Bangladesh batting
Bangladesh wobble after Bishnoi shines, Akbar fights back
Bangladesh responded well in the chase and the openers put up 50 for the first wicket.
However, India came back strongly.
Opener Tamzid Hasan was dismissed by Bishnoi and the floodgates opened.
Bishnoi picked up another three to hurt Bangladesh.
Fellow opener Parvez Hossain Emon was retired hurt, before returning after the sixth wicket fell.
Akbar Ali showed character to help Bangladesh win.
Yashasvi's magic
Yashasvi scores 400 runs for India in the tournament
Yashasvi finished the tourney with 400 runs under his belt.
He slammed one hundred and a four fifties.
The opener has now become only the second Indian batsman to score 400 or more runs in a single edition after Shikhar Dhawan (505) in 2004.
He became just the eighth batsman to score 400-plus runs in a single edition of the ICC U-19 World Cup.
Sublime Bishnoi
Bishnoi weaves his magic with the ball
Leg-spinner Bishnoi finished the tournament with 17 wickets.
He is now the most successful Indian bowler in an edition of the tournament.
The spinner got past the likes of Anukul Roy, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma and Shalabh Srivastava (14 wickets each).
He finished as the highest wicket-taker in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020.
On Sunday, Bishnoi had figures worth 4/30.
Bishnoi scripts a special record
Ravi Bishnoi finishes his spell with figures of 10-3-30-4
They are the joint fourth-best figures recorded in an U19 World Cup final.