Here's why Bangladesh captain apologized post U-19 World Cup win
Bangladesh created history by winning their maiden ICC U-19 World Cup title, as they beat defending champions India by three wickets in a rain-curtailed final in Potchefstroom on Sunday.
However, the final moments of the match were marred by controversy, with players from both sides engaging in a duel.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali has apologized on behalf of his team.
Here is more.
The incident
What exactly happened post the match?
It all happened following the conclusion of the match, as Bangladeshi players ran out in the middle to celebrate their victory.
As per reports, certain Bangladeshi players were accused of saying something immoral to the Indian players, leading to a scuffle between the two.
A Bangladeshi flag was also damaged in the process.
However, the captains and umpires intervened to restore the order.
Quote
Their reaction was dirty: Priyam Garg
"We were easy. We think it's part and parcel of the game - you win some and you lose some. But, their reaction was dirty. I think it shouldn't have happened. But, it's okay," said Indian captain Priyam Garg.
Ali apologizes
Ali wary of his team's behavior
Following the incident, Ali noted that while emotions were running high, it was not a wise thing to do and the incident should not have happened.
"In any position, in any manner, we have to show respect to the opponent, we should have respect for the game. So I'll say, I'll be sorry for my team," he said post the match.
ICC's involvement
ICC to study footage and look into the matter seriously
Meanwhile, the Indian team manager, Anil Patel said that while he had no clue as to what went wrong, the ICC would be looking into the matter seriously, as it would study the footage.
"The referee clarified the ICC is going to take very seriously what has happened during the last session and they will tell us in the morning," he told ESPNCricinfo.
Match report
How did the match pan out?
Put in to bat first, India were bundled out for 177, courtesy Avishek Das's 3/40, while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was the top scorer, with 88 runs.
In reply, Bangladesh were shaky in the middle, but the pair of Parvez Hossain Emon (47) and Ali (43*) was strong enough to guide Bangladesh home, with three wickets in hand, despite Ravi Bishnoi's 4/30.