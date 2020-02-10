India
Ask NewsBytes
Parakram Mehta

Parakram Mehta

Asked on 10 February, 2020

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Barcelona?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Messi has scored 622 goals in 713 matches for Barca.

Aarav Patil

Aarav Patil

Asked on 10 February, 2020

When did Messi join Barca?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Messi joined Barca in 2001.

Reyansh Sarin

Reyansh Sarin

Asked on 10 February, 2020

Which club did Messi play for prior to Barca?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Prior to Barca, Messi played for Newell's Old Boys.

Hemant Jhadav

Hemant Jhadav

Asked on 10 February, 2020

How many Ballo d'Ors has Messi won?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Messi has won six Ballon d'Or titles.

