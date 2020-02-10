NZ vs India: Kiwis would look to script history tomorrow
Sports
India shall look to salvage some pride in the final ODI after losing the first two games to New Zealand.
Besides, the Tom Latham-led Black Caps will be eyeing the 3-0 drubbing. They won the second ODI by 22 runs.
The two teams will square up in the third ODI on Tuesday.
Interestingly, if Kiwis win tomorrow, they will script history. Here is how.
Team India
A matter of pride!
Post the loss on Saturday, Virat Kohli termed the ODIs in 2020 'irrelevant' since the focus would be on the ICC World T20.
However, the Men in Blue are on the brink of a whitewash, having already lost the series.
India could bring back Mohammed Shami in the XI. He might replace the inexperienced Shardul Thakur who leaked 60 runs in the previous ODI.
New Zealand
History beckons for the Kiwis!
If New Zealand script victory in the third ODI, they will become the first team to whitewash India (in a bilateral ODI series- excluding tournaments where a match was abandoned) since 1989 when West Indies trounced India 5-0.
Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner have been recalled in the side as Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee and Scott Kuggeleijn are still recovering with a viral bug.
Deam11 picks
Dream11 picks: Shreyas and Ross stake claim
India: Shreyas Iyer has been projecting his proficiency in the blues lately. Having played two terrific innings in the series, he is a 'must pick' in the fantasy teams.
New Zealand: Ross Taylor's middle-order heroics guided the Kiwis to victory in the first two ODIs. With 182 runs in two matches, he is the highest run-scorer of the series so far.
Details
Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions
The 3rd ODI will be held at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 AM IST.
The pitch here usually allows the batsmen to play on merit.
Star Sports Network will broadcast the match live.
The conditions provide early swing to the bowlers, while the small boundaries also tempt the batsmen to play their shots.