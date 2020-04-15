All sporting activities including football have either been canceled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. European domestic leagues are facing a threat in regards to the completion of the 2019-20 season. With governing bodies trying to find out a window, West Ham United manager David Moyes is concerned about players if the Premier League is rushed. Here's what he said.

Issues Premier League will not resume next month

The Premier League authorities were expecting a resumption in May and they wanted to conclude the season behind closed doors by June 30. However, the plan to start the same next month has now been ditched. In addition, several players will be out of contract in June. This will lead to a decrease in squad depth.

Season resumption Moyes wants proper build-up ahead of season resumption

According to a report in AFP, it has been suggested that clubs may need to play up to three games a week in order to finish this season before the next campaign starts. Moyes would prefer a four-week build-up on the training ground before the current EPL season resumes. He is concerned regarding preparation time for clubs and the consequences in store for players.

Threats Moyes opens up on the possible threats

"I think that four weeks would be ideal. But I think three weeks will be the maximum we get," Moyes told beIN Sports. "Everybody's now talking about the injuries we're liable to pick up either during the three-week preparation time or during the period where it looks like we'll have to play an awful lot of games in a short period of time."

EPL What did we witness in 2019-20 Premier League?

The Premier League 2019-20 season saw Liverpool dominate the show with 27 wins from 29 games. They are 19 points away from setting a new EPL record. Manchester City, Leicester City and Chelsea follow suit. Fifth-placed Manchester United, who were slowly regaining form, are above Sheffield United, Wolves and Tottenham. Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich are facing relegation threat, alongside Watford and West Ham.

Information Coronavirus has plagued the world